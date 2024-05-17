Ieq Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $42,074.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,429.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 28.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Amplitude from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered Amplitude from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Amplitude Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $9.14 on Friday. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 30.28%. Research analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

