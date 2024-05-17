Ieq Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.30.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

BRO opened at $89.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.70. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $89.98.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

