Informa plc (IFJPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2709 per share on Monday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from Informa’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Informa Stock Performance
IFJPY opened at $21.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.83. Informa has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $22.25.
About Informa
