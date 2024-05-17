Informa plc (IFJPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2709 per share on Monday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from Informa’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Informa Stock Performance

IFJPY opened at $21.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.83. Informa has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

Get Informa alerts:

About Informa

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic research company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers digital content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and online platforms that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.