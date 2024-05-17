Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 348.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $937,368.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE IR opened at $91.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.49 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.46. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 3.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.