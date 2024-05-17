Insider Buying: Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Senior Officer Purchases C$47,970.00 in Stock

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Salter Code acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Up 0.4 %

DBM stock opened at C$7.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.74. Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$6.08 and a 12 month high of C$8.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$630.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of C$602.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$665.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.7904016 earnings per share for the current year.

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.37%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.75 to C$9.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.88.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

