Insider Buying: ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) CFO Acquires $58,608.00 in Stock

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) CFO John A. Citrano acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $58,608.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,201 shares in the company, valued at $539,694.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ECB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ECBK opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.47. ECB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $6.21 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ECB Bancorp

About ECB Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECBK. Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new position in ECB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in ECB Bancorp by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in ECB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

