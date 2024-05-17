Insider Buying: ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) CFO Acquires $58,608.00 in Stock

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) CFO John A. Citrano acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $58,608.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,201 shares in the company, valued at $539,694.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
ECB Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of ECBK opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.47. ECB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $6.21 million during the quarter.
About ECB Bancorp
ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.
