Insider Buying: Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) CEO Acquires $48,950.00 in Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) CEO Amy Taylor bought 55,000 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,684.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amy Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

On Tuesday, March 26th, Amy Taylor sold 30,703 shares of Zevia PBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $31,317.06.

Zevia PBC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZVIA opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. Zevia PBC has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zevia PBC ( NYSE:ZVIA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $38.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.82 million. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 15.58% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZVIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.21.

Read Our Latest Report on ZVIA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 51.7% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 645,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 219,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zevia PBC

(Get Free Report)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.