Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CAO Sells $113,668.94 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78.

On Monday, March 4th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $174.18 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $175.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,874,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,144,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064,073 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070,681 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $15,441,917,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,684,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,724,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275,757 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.