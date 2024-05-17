Insider Selling: Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CFO Sells $80,100.00 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $80,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AIP opened at $8.14 on Friday. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Arteris had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 198.35%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arteris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIP. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arteris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Arteris in the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Arteris by 22.6% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 51,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

