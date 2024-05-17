Insider Selling: Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Director Sells $70,626.27 in Stock

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $70,626.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,067.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Agnes Catherine Ngo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $63,327.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $64,393.56.

Central Pacific Financial Price Performance

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.03. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPF. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 359.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 362,232 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 648,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,814,000 after buying an additional 286,110 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 240.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 265,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 187,164 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,562,000 after buying an additional 112,105 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 119,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 57,418 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Central Pacific Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

