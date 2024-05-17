Insider Selling: Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director Sells $77,289.53 in Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) Director William Bendush sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $77,289.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,627.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

William Bendush also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, William Bendush sold 2,500 shares of Cohu stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $73,175.00.

Cohu Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of COHU opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

Institutional Trading of Cohu

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.94 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 10,587.5% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Cohu by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COHU. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cohu from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

