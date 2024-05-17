Insider Selling: Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Director Sells $69,450.00 in Stock

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) Director Alicia Syrett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $69,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,804.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alicia Syrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Alicia Syrett sold 1,500 shares of Digimarc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $34,305.00.

Digimarc Stock Performance

NASDAQ DMRC opened at $24.98 on Friday. Digimarc Co. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $43.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.44.

Institutional Trading of Digimarc

Digimarc ( NASDAQ:DMRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 46.01% and a negative net margin of 114.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Digimarc by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Digimarc by 79.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DMRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Digimarc from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

Further Reading

