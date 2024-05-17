Insider Selling: Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Director Sells $72,060.00 in Stock

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) Director Kathleen Kool sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,619.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Digimarc Stock Down 1.6 %

Digimarc stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. Digimarc Co. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $43.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $31.44.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 114.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Digimarc from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DMRC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digimarc

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMRC. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Digimarc by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Digimarc by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digimarc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.