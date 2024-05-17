Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Director Sells $49,320.00 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) Director Christiane Pendarvis sold 4,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,219.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Hims & Hers Health Price Performance
Shares of HIMS opened at $14.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $17.16.
Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on HIMS. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.
Get Our Latest Analysis on HIMS
About Hims & Hers Health
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hims & Hers Health
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Gamestop is Heading Back to $10 or Lower
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Small Cap Techs Gaining Traction for Investors
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Squarespace’s Buyout Signals a Recovering Financial Market
Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.