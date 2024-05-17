Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Director Sells $49,320.00 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) Director Christiane Pendarvis sold 4,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,219.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of HIMS opened at $14.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $17.16.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HIMS. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

