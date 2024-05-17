Insider Selling: Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) EVP Sells $85,600.00 in Stock

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) EVP Jason Somer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Inogen Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $8.95 on Friday. Inogen, Inc. has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $11.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68.
Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $78.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.67 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a negative net margin of 30.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Inogen
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on INGN shares. William Blair upgraded Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Inogen from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on INGN
About Inogen
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Inogen
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Small Cap Techs Gaining Traction for Investors
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Squarespace’s Buyout Signals a Recovering Financial Market
- Stock Average Calculator
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.