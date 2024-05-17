Insider Selling: Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) EVP Sells $85,600.00 in Stock

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) EVP Jason Somer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Inogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $8.95 on Friday. Inogen, Inc. has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $11.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $78.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.67 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a negative net margin of 30.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Inogen

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Inogen by 2,918.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the third quarter worth about $79,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INGN shares. William Blair upgraded Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Inogen from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INGN

About Inogen

(Get Free Report)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.