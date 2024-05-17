Insider Selling: Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer Sells C$80,593.56 in Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.83, for a total value of C$80,593.56.

John B. Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total value of C$236,800.00.

Paramount Resources Price Performance

TSE POU opened at C$31.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.67. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$24.59 and a 52-week high of C$33.80.

Paramount Resources Increases Dividend

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.20). Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of C$470.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$436.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.3708207 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on POU shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.80.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

