Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $90,922.50 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88.

ServiceNow stock opened at $758.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.07, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $477.16 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $747.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $724.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.73.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

