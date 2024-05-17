Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) COO Sells $200,353.50 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) COO Roger Adsett sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $200,353.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of INSM stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.10. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $32.00.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Insmed by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Insmed in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Insmed by 690.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Insmed by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INSM. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Insmed from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

