Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,206 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the third quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,745,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Insmed by 352.5% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 33,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,224,000 after buying an additional 1,024,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Insmed by 898.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 294,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 265,457 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,406.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,231 shares of company stock worth $1,177,186. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insmed Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $25.10 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.10.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on INSM shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Insmed from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Insmed Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

