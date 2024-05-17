Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Price Target Raised to $109.00 at Robert W. Baird

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insperity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.50.

NYSE:NSP opened at $105.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Insperity has a 12-month low of $90.80 and a 12-month high of $128.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $544,497.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,066.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,210,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,534,000 after acquiring an additional 224,772 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Insperity by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 19,137 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 349.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 34,295 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 168,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,460,000 after acquiring an additional 72,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

