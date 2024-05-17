Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Trading Down 12.5%

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (LON:INSP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 12.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 50,000,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 83,084,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Inspirit Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.01. The company has a market cap of £503,200.00, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.82.

Inspirit Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercialize a micro combined heat and power boilers for the commercial and residential markets in the United Kingdom. The company's appliance produces hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirit Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirit Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.