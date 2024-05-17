Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05), reports.

Integra Resources Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG opened at $0.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.34. Integra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Integra Resources from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra Resources

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Integra Resources stock. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,057,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Integra Resources accounts for approximately 5.3% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC owned 10.25% of Integra Resources worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.