International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. International Stem Cell had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter.

International Stem Cell Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISCO opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10. International Stem Cell has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.17.

About International Stem Cell

International Stem Cell Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops ISC- hpNSC, a neural stem cell program that has completed the Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, as well as for treating stroke and traumatic brain injury.

