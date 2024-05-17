Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 440 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 34,669 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 18,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Summa Corp. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,588,000. Finally, ETF Store Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $943.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $294.30 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $881.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $680.08.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 4th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $966.55.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

