Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells $92,146.45 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $92,146.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,223.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Desantis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Robert Desantis sold 284 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $110,521.44.

On Monday, April 29th, Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.39, for a total transaction of $141,146.64.

On Friday, April 26th, Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16.

On Monday, March 11th, Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total transaction of $128,362.64.

On Friday, March 8th, Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $396.43 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $403.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $384.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.65. The firm has a market cap of $140.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Raymond James upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,358,000 after purchasing an additional 493,126 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,726,102,000 after acquiring an additional 272,741 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,907,079,000 after purchasing an additional 73,634 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,731,016,000 after buying an additional 374,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,585,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,340,205,000 after acquiring an additional 274,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

