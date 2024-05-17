Invst LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Invst LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Etfidea LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97.6% during the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 126,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 174,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $202.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $581.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $134.40 and a 12 month high of $204.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.51 and its 200-day moving average is $175.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,347,034.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,550,454.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,347,034.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,740 shares in the company, valued at $24,550,454.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,071,414 shares of company stock worth $196,746,504. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

