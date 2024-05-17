iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.259 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of XIU opened at C$33.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.22. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$28.49 and a 1-year high of C$34.14.
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Company Profile
