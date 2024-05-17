Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR) Insider Purchases $70,270.00 in Stock

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 7,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 563,078 shares in the company, valued at $5,630,780. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

On Monday, May 13th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 14,062 shares of Issuer Direct stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $138,229.46.

Issuer Direct Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ISDR opened at $10.19 on Friday. Issuer Direct Co. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Issuer Direct ( NYSE:ISDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.