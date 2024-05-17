J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its position in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,072 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.38% of J.Jill worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in J.Jill during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.Jill

In other news, Director Michael A. Eck sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $445,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,018.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other J.Jill news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 4,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $122,247.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,102,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Eck sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $445,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,018.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,190 shares of company stock worth $1,249,007. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Trading Down 1.1 %

J.Jill stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.86. J.Jill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $336.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $149.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.57 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 194.65%. Equities research analysts predict that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.Jill Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

