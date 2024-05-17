James Fu Bin Lu Sells 11,270 Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 11,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Fu Bin Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 1,000,000 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00.

Grindr Price Performance

Shares of Grindr stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Grindr Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $11.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindr

Grindr ( NYSE:GRND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Grindr had a negative net margin of 11.56% and a positive return on equity of 3,761.31%. The company had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Grindr by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Grindr by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grindr in the first quarter worth $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grindr by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 570,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 30,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Grindr during the first quarter valued at $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRND has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Grindr in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Grindr in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Grindr in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

