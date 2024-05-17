John P. Zimmer Sells 4,570 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) CFO John P. Zimmer sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $90,120.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,684.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $20.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $30.09.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $78.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
