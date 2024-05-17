John P. Zimmer Sells 4,570 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) CFO John P. Zimmer sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $90,120.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,684.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $20.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $30.09.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $78.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMT

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.