Joseph K. Jaeger Sells 7,331 Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Stock

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 7,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $117,882.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 688,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,078,589.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

First Advantage Stock Down 0.1 %

FA opened at $16.34 on Friday. First Advantage Co. has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get First Advantage alerts:

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $169.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.91 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Advantage

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in First Advantage during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of First Advantage by 14.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in First Advantage by 16.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Advantage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

FA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Advantage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on First Advantage

First Advantage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.