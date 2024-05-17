Joseph K. Jaeger Sells 7,331 Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Stock

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 7,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $117,882.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 688,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,078,589.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
First Advantage Stock Down 0.1 %
FA opened at $16.34 on Friday. First Advantage Co. has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $169.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.91 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
FA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Advantage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
