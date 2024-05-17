JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $1,017,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,997,000 after buying an additional 4,603,090 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $253,076,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,246,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,360 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,025.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,267,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,905 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $716,340.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $716,340.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,222,569.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,071,414 shares of company stock worth $196,746,504 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $202.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $134.40 and a 1-year high of $204.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.61. The company has a market capitalization of $581.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.