Jump Financial LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 293.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Hubbell stock opened at $391.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $401.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.15. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $248.37 and a 12-month high of $429.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBB. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.57.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

