Karl Siegling Acquires 28,314 Shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO) Stock

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO – Get Free Report) insider Karl Siegling purchased 28,314 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.73 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of A$48,898.28 ($32,382.97).
Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 29th, Karl Siegling bought 29,996 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.79 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,782.83 ($35,617.77).
- On Tuesday, April 23rd, Karl Siegling acquired 36,907 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.81 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of A$66,727.86 ($44,190.63).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.44.
Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited invests in securities listed in Australia and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
