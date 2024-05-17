Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 205.4% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 339.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Kellanova in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.85.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $62.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $69.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 83.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $4,847,718.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,686,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,594,413.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $4,847,718.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,686,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,594,413.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 943,400 shares of company stock worth $53,719,666. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

