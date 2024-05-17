Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on July 12th

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%.

Keurig Dr Pepper has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Keurig Dr Pepper has a payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $34.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,082.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,085,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,832,080. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

