Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on July 12th

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%.
Keurig Dr Pepper has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Keurig Dr Pepper has a payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.
Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $34.65.
In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,082.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,085,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,832,080. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
KDP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.
