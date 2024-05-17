KeyCorp Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $75.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.55.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $63.99 on Friday. Walmart has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $515.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $337,066,728.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 677,052,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,237,458,141.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,076,892 shares in the company, valued at $236,187,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $337,066,728.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 677,052,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,237,458,141.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Walmart by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 973 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 122.7% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 45,611 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 25,127 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Walmart by 840.4% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 24,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.8% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 45,018 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

