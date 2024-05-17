Kier Group (LON:KIE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $148.60

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 148.60 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 148.10 ($1.86), with a volume of 5590374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.80 ($1.81).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.64) target price on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Wednesday.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a GBX 1.67 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Kier Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.
Kier Group Company Profile
Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.
