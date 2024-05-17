Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $274.00

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 274 ($3.44) and last traded at GBX 268.50 ($3.37), with a volume of 5713126 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265.30 ($3.33).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.83) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Kingfisher Trading Down 0.2 %

Kingfisher Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of £4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,456.11, a P/E/G ratio of 61.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 245.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 232.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a GBX 8.60 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,666.67%.

Kingfisher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

See Also

