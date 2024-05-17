Kohl’s Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

Kohl’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 41.6% per year over the last three years. Kohl’s has a dividend payout ratio of 75.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Kohl’s to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.4%.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on KSS

About Kohl’s

(Get Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.