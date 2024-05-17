Kristopher R. Westbrooks Sells 2,310 Shares of Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS) Stock

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $53,176.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,190.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Metallus Stock Up 1.2 %

MTUS opened at $23.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.57. Metallus Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. Metallus had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Metallus Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Metallus

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

