Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.
Kronos Worldwide has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years. Kronos Worldwide has a payout ratio of 102.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.3%.
Kronos Worldwide Price Performance
NYSE KRO opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. Kronos Worldwide has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $13.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.
About Kronos Worldwide
Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.
