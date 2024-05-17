Kuo Wei Herbert Chang Sells 200 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, February 29th, Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.34, for a total value of $176,585.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $728.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.78, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $778.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $676.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $633.49.

Several equities analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $743.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

