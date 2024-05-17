Largo (NYSE:LGO) Price Target Raised to $4.80 at HC Wainwright

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.70 to $4.80 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 187.43% from the company’s current price.
Largo Stock Performance
Shares of LGO opened at $1.67 on Friday. Largo has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $4.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $107.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.68.
Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Largo had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $44.17 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Largo will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
About Largo
Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.
