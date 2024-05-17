Largo (NYSE:LGO) Price Target Raised to $4.80 at HC Wainwright

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.70 to $4.80 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 187.43% from the company’s current price.

Largo Stock Performance

Shares of LGO opened at $1.67 on Friday. Largo has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $4.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $107.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Largo had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $44.17 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Largo will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Largo

About Largo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Largo in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in Largo during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Largo by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

Featured Articles

