Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,211,200 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 1,278,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 448.6 days.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of LRCDF stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.67. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $33.58.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.