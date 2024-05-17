Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,211,200 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 1,278,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 448.6 days.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance
Shares of LRCDF stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.67. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $33.58.
About Laurentian Bank of Canada
