Lee A. Boyce Purchases 13,500 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) CFO Lee A. Boyce bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.37 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,647.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

