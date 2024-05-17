Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Short Interest Update

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,576,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 3,789,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Performance
LMPMF opened at $0.25 on Friday. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26.
About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Small Cap Techs Gaining Traction for Investors
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Squarespace’s Buyout Signals a Recovering Financial Market
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
Receive News & Ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.