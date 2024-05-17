Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Short Interest Update

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,576,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 3,789,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

LMPMF opened at $0.25 on Friday. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and trading of packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

