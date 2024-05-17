Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 890.13% and a negative return on equity of 213.43%.

Separately, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADAP

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $1.20 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 147,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,317 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.