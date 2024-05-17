Leland Jourdan Sells 2,162 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $67,086.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,102.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PROS Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.58. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $40.99.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PROS

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,235,000 after buying an additional 16,645 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PROS by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in PROS by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in shares of PROS by 19.4% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 124,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 20,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PROS

About PROS

(Get Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.