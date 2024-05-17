Leland Jourdan Sells 2,162 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $67,086.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,102.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PROS Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.58. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $40.99.
PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Thursday.
PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.
